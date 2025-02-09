Utah visits Los Angeles following Reaves’ 45-point showing

Utah Jazz (12-38, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-19, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Utah Jazz after Austin Reaves scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-117 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers are 19-11 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 12-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jazz have gone 4-29 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Lakers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Jazz give up (14.4). The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.6% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 assists for the Jazz. John Collins is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 119.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Jazz: 2-7, averaging 113.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: day to day (personal), Luka Doncic: out (calf), Christian Wood: out (knee), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Dalton Knecht: day to day (trade pending).

Jazz: KJ Martin: day to day (trade pending), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (back), Cody Williams: day to day (ankle), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Collin Sexton: out (ankle), Walker Kessler: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press