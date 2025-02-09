Dallas plays conference rival Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (26-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (28-25, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action Monday.

The Mavericks are 20-17 against conference opponents. Dallas averages 115.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Kings are 17-17 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is 12-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks score 115.5 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 115.4 the Kings give up. The Kings average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.2 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Anthony Davis: day to day (groin), Dwight Powell: day to day (hip), Caleb Martin: out (hip), P.J. Washington Jr.: day to day (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

