Anthony Davis leaves his Dallas debut with an injury after seismic Luka Doncic trade

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis left in the third quarter with a lower-body injury and didn’t return in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis went down without contact and was grabbing his groin area in Dallas’ 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets. He was listed as doubtful to return and didn’t play again in the first home game for the Mavs since the trade.

The 31-year-old said he felt tightness in his groin and quadriceps area, and part of the reasoning for not returning was the abdominal strain that kept him out of his final two games with the Lakers before the trade and the first two he could have played with the Mavs.

“Leg got tight, like a little spasm,” Davis said. “Came back and tried to get it loose and everything, obviously dealing with the ab, strained still. It wouldn’t loosen up and let go. But it’s nothing serious.”

Davis had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and all three of his blocks in the first half. He finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” coach Jason Kidd said.

One of the many criticisms of the trade was Dallas giving up a 25-year-old superstar in his prime for Davis, who has an extensive injury history.

The 10-time All-Star went down without contact as Alperen Sengun drove past him for a layup. Davis walked slowly toward the offensive end and stayed in the corner near the Dallas bench while his team ran the offense.

Davis didn’t try to go back the other way after the Rockets regained possession. The Mavericks committed a foul to stop the clock and get Davis out of the game. He stayed in the bench area briefly before leaving the court.

The Mavs play Stephen Curry and Golden State on Monday night in the second game of a four-game homestand.

“I’m very confident,” Davis said. “I feel great. Do some more stuff tomorrow, but just take it a day at a time.”

