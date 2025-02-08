Utah visits Los Angeles on 7-game road slide

Utah Jazz (12-38, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (28-23, seventh in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -14.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to break its seven-game road skid when the Jazz visit Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 17-18 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 50.2 points per game in the paint led by Ivica Zubac averaging 13.2.

The Jazz have gone 4-29 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 5-24 against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walker Kessler is averaging 11.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 114.4 points, 48.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (personal).

Jazz: KJ Martin: day to day (trade pending), Cody Williams: day to day (ankle), Jordan Clarkson: day to day (plantar), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Collin Sexton: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press