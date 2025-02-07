Clippers acquire Bogdanovic and picks from Hawks for Mann, Hyland

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers acquired guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.

The deal was announced late Thursday night after the Clippers blew a 22-point lead and lost to the Indiana Pacers.

Bogdanovic averaged 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists in 24.9 minutes in 24 games for the Hawks this season. The 32-year-old Serbian has career averages of 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over eight seasons with Sacramento and Atlanta.

He helped Serbia win a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

“Bogdan is a smart, competitive guard who brings shooting, passing and a high basketball IQ,” said Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations. “He has proven, both in the NBA and international play, that he is a terrific connector and a big shot maker.”

Mann appeared in 37 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes. The 6-foot-5 guard has played in 382 games across six NBA seasons since being selected by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick.

“We drafted him in 2019 and he became everything we hoped: a selfless, dependable pro who excels on both ends of the court and does whatever it takes to win,” Frank said. “Everybody remembers the 39 points he scored against Utah to clinch our first conference finals berth. We’ll also remember his day-to-day consistency and competitiveness. He set a standard for our young players and left an imprint on our team that will live on.”

Hyland appeared in 20 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard has played in 182 games across four NBA seasons with Denver and the Clippers.

