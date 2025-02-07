Vucevic and the Bulls take on Curry and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (25-25, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (22-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors take on the Chicago Bulls in non-conference action.

The Bulls are 10-16 in home games. Chicago is third in the league with 29.1 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.6.

The Warriors are 10-12 on the road. Golden State is third in the Western Conference with 46.1 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.0.

The Bulls are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Bulls average 111.5 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 120.1 the Bulls give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.1 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 8.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 18.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (leg), Lonzo Ball: day to day (knee), Adama Sanogo: day to day (knee), Dalen Terry: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Gui Santos: day to day (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press