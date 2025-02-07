Los Angeles faces Indiana, seeks 5th straight home win

Indiana Pacers (28-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (29-19, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Indiana aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Lakers have gone 16-6 in home games. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 41.6 rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.6.

The Pacers are 14-13 on the road. Indiana is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.6 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

The Lakers score 112.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 115.0 the Pacers allow. The Pacers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.8% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 115.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Luka Doncic: out (calf), Christian Wood: out (knee), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Myles Turner: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press