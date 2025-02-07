New Orleans visits Sacramento on 5-game road slide

New Orleans Pelicans (12-39, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-26, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Sacramento looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Kings are 16-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.5 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings with 14.3 boards.

The Pelicans are 6-23 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is 3-7 in one-possession games.

The Kings score 116.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 118.8 the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans’ 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dejounte Murray is shooting 39.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 118.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Zach LaVine: day to day (personal).

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: day to day (illness), Herbert Jones: out (shoulder), Dejounte Murray: out for season (leg).

