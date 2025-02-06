Los Angeles faces Golden State, seeks 4th straight victory

Golden State Warriors (25-25, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (29-19, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Golden State.

The Lakers are 8-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has a 13-13 record against teams above .500.

The Warriors are 1-9 against the rest of the division. Golden State is fourth in the NBA with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 3.0.

The Lakers average 112.4 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 111.8 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 111.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 112.0 the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Stephen Curry is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 115.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Luka Doncic: out (calf), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), LeBron James: day to day (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Warriors: Moses Moody: day to day (back), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press