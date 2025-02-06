Portland takes home win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (25-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (22-29, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Sacramento aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Trail Blazers are 13-24 in conference matchups. Portland is 14-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Kings are 16-16 against conference opponents. Sacramento ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 33.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 10.3.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 116.3 points per game, 2.2 more than the 114.1 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is averaging 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 17 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Zach LaVine is averaging 23.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 9-1, averaging 114.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle).

Kings: Zach LaVine: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press