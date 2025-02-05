Los Angeles hosts Indiana in non-conference play

Indiana Pacers (28-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (28-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers host the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup.

The Clippers have gone 17-9 at home. Los Angeles averages 110.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Pacers are 14-13 on the road. Indiana is 12-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Pacers allow (13.1). The Pacers average 8.1 more points per game (115.6) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (107.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points and 8.5 assists for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Cam Christie: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press