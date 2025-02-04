Mavs get Caleb Martin in trade that sends Quentin Grimes to Sixers, AP sources say

Mavs get Caleb Martin in trade that sends Quentin Grimes to Sixers, AP sources say View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Caleb Martin in a trade with Philadelphia that sends Quentin Grimes to the 76ers, two people with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday.

The Mavericks made the move three days after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in a rare swap of superstars. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is awaiting league approval.

Martin and Grimes both were in their first seasons with their teams, who were playing each other Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Martin turned down more money from Miami to sign with the 76ers in hopes of chasing a championship with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

Grimes joined the defending Western Conference champion Mavericks in an offseason trade with Detroit. Dallas also added Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade in what looked to be a move to bolster the pairing of Doncic and Kyrie Irving before the shocking trade of Doncic.

Martin averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 31 games for the Sixers. Grimes averaged 10.2 points in 47 games for the Mavericks.

___

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer