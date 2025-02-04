Utah and Golden State face off in conference showdown

Golden State Warriors (25-24, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (11-37, 15th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits Utah in Western Conference action Wednesday.

The Jazz are 3-28 in Western Conference games. Utah is 3-6 in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 17-16 in Western Conference play. Golden State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 14-10 when winning the turnover battle.

The Jazz are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is averaging 18.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.6 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 18.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 1-9, averaging 112.1 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Cody Williams: out (ankle), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press