Sacramento faces Orlando, looks for 8th straight home win

Orlando Magic (24-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Kings play Orlando.

The Kings are 13-12 on their home court. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.6 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings with 14.3 boards.

The Magic have gone 9-18 away from home. Orlando has an 11-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 98.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Doug McDermott: day to day (illness), Zach LaVine: out (personal).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (quad), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press