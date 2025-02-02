Orlando faces Golden State on 3-game skid

Orlando Magic (24-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (24-24, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into the matchup with Golden State after losing three in a row.

The Warriors are 14-13 in home games. Golden State is seventh in the Western Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.0.

The Magic are 9-17 on the road. Orlando is 9-18 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.1 points and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Franz Wagner is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Magic. Tristan da Silva is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 99.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (calf), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (quad), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

By The Associated Press