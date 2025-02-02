Sabonis, Kings to visit Edwards, Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings (24-24, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Sacramento in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Timberwolves are 20-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota scores 111.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Kings are 15-16 in conference play. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 116.5 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

The Timberwolves’ 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Kings give up. The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.1 points over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Naz Reid: day to day (finger), Anthony Edwards: day to day (illness), Donte DiVincenzo: out (toe), Julius Randle: day to day (groin).

Kings: Doug McDermott: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press