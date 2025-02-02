LeBron James becomes seventh NBA player to reach 2,500 3-pointers

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James made his 2,500th 3-pointer Saturday night, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to reach that total.

The NBA’s career scoring leader made his first 3 of the night midway through the third quarter of what was shaping up as another strong game at Madison Square Garden, where he came in averaging 28 points in 20 career appearances.

James had moved ahead of Kyle Korver into seventh place when he made his 2,450th on Dec. 4 in a game in Miami. Next on the list is No. 6 Reggie Miller, the Hall of Fame Indiana Pacers star who had 2,560.

