Montana defeats Sacramento State 87-59

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kai Johnson’s 15 points helped Montana defeat Sacramento State 87-59 on Saturday night.

Johnson shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Grizzlies (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky Conference). Joe Pridgen scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor. Austin Patterson had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Hornets (6-16, 2-7) were led in scoring by Julian Vaughns and Leo Ricketts, who each finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press