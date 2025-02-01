Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray suffers lower right leg injury vs. Celtics View Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans guard Dejounte Murray left the Pelicans’ game against Boston in the first quarter Friday night with an injury to his lower right leg.

Murray had driven into the lane and took a shot, then went to chase after his miss. But he fell to the court and grabbed at the area near his right foot. When he got up, he hobbled toward the nearby Pelicans bench.

The Pelicans said Murray would not return to the game.

The injury-riddled Pelicans were already playing without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones.

