Sacramento visits Oklahoma City following Gilgeous-Alexander’s 52-point game

Sacramento Kings (24-23, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts the Sacramento Kings after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 52 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 116-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder are 21-8 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 49.8 points per game in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 14.3.

The Kings are 15-15 against conference opponents. Sacramento is 12-14 against opponents over .500.

The Thunder are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points, 14.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Kings. Keon Ellis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 120.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

Kings: Doug McDermott: day to day (illness).

