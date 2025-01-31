New York puts home win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (27-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (32-16, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Knicks take on Los Angeles.

The Knicks have gone 17-8 at home. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.6 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 7.5.

The Lakers are 11-13 on the road. Los Angeles has a 10-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knicks make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.0%). The Lakers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.8% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 54.0% and averaging 24.6 points for the Knicks. Mikal Bridges is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is scoring 23.8 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 18.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 121.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Pacome Dadiet: day to day (toe).

Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (shoulder), Christian Wood: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press