Golden State plays Phoenix in conference showdown

Phoenix Suns (24-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays Golden State in Western Conference action Friday.

The Warriors are 1-8 in division play. Golden State is ninth in the league allowing just 111.3 points per game while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Suns are 15-11 against conference opponents. Phoenix has a 13-16 record against teams over .500.

The Warriors are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 46.0% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.5 points and 6.7 assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 27.5 points, six rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

Suns: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press