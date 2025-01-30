Washington faces Los Angeles, seeks to break 15-game slide

Los Angeles Lakers (26-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to stop its 15-game skid when the Wizards take on Los Angeles.

The Wizards are 5-19 on their home court. Washington has a 2-35 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lakers are 10-13 in road games. Los Angeles has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Wizards’ 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers are shooting 47.7% from the field, which equals what the Wizards’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Poole is scoring 20.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 0-10, averaging 101.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (foot), Alex Sarr: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (foot), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (shoulder), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (illness), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press