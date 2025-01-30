Charlotte faces Los Angeles in non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (27-20, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-32, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Charlotte Hornets in non-conference play.

The Hornets are 8-16 in home games. Charlotte ranks third in the league with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 3.3 offensive boards.

The Clippers are 10-12 in road games. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference with 17.0 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.9.

The Hornets average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 13.1 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 110.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 112.0 the Hornets give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is shooting 40.3% and averaging 21.0 points for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Powell is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Cody Martin: day to day (core), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Tre Mann: out (back), Josh Green: day to day (foot).

Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (illness), Kris Dunn: day to day (knee), Cam Christie: day to day (ankle), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

By The Associated Press