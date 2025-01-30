Gilgeous-Alexander scores 52 but Curry and Wiggins lead balanced Warriors past Thunder 116-109 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a long 3-pointer with 1:52 left on the way to 21 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 27 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 116-109 on Wednesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 52 points for the Thunder, two off his career high set against the Utah Jazz a week earlier.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points in the opening 8:10, and 21 of his team’s 34 first-quarter points. He shot 16 for 29 and converted 18 of 21 free throws.

Curry returned after sitting out Tuesday’s win against the Jazz to rest his ailing knees and missed his initial five shots before connecting at the 10:46 mark of the second quarter.

Kevon Looney scored 18 off the bench and Gary Payton II had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Curry, coach Steve Kerr and two members of the Golden State staff received their championship rings from Grant Hill in a pregame ceremony for winning the Olympic gold medal last summer in Paris.

Takeaways

Thunder: Oklahoma City had won the last three on the Warriors’ home court since a 136-125 defeat at Chase Center on April 4, 2023. … Alex Caruso sprained his left ankle.

Warriors: Curry passed Ray Allen (24,505 points) for 27th place on the career scoring list. … Two-way big man Quinten Post earned his first career start in his ninth NBA game. He had three fouls with no shots, points or rebounds over eight minutes in the first half and didn’t play again.

Key moment

Gilgeous-Alexander scored five straight points late in the first half and eight of Oklahoma City’s final 11 — assisting on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Joe — as the Thunder led 58-48 at the break.

Key stat

Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 18 rebounds.

Up next

Oklahoma City heads home to face Sacramento on Saturday, while the Warriors will host Phoenix on Friday night.

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer