Hawks forward Jalen Johnson to have season-ending shoulder surgery, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson plans to have shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, a major blow to the struggling Hawks ’ efforts to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

A person confirmed the surgery plans to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the news had not yet been officially released by the team.

Johnson has missed three consecutive games, including Tuesday night’s 100-96 loss to Houston that extended Atlanta’s losing streak to six games, their longest of the season.

The Hawks (22-25) are ninth in the East as they prepare to play at Cleveland on Thursday.

Johnson injured his left shoulder in a 122-119 home loss to Toronto on Jan. 23. Johnson immediately left the court and was escorted to the locker room.

ESPN.com first reported the season-ending surgery.

Johnson, a first-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2021, is enjoying career-best averages of 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his fourth season. Johnson has served as the team’s top scoring complement to Trae Young.

Johnson missed six games with right shoulder inflammation before suffering the left shoulder injury.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer