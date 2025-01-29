Unrivaled set to crown 1-on-1 champion with $250,000 given to winner

Unrivaled set to crown 1-on-1 champion with $250,000 given to winner View Photo

Unrivaled will crown its first one-on-one champion on Feb. 14.

The new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league announced the rules for the tournament that will be played over three days. Thirty players will be divided into four pods with the eventual champion winning $250,000. The runner-up will get $50,000 and each semifinalist will earn $25,000. Players on the winner’s 3-on-3 team will each receive $10,000.

Fans will vote for where players will be seeded in their pods, which were determined by distributing talent, position and compelling matchups.

Rounds up until the finals will be single elimination with games played to 11 points or 10 minutes, whichever is reached first.

The finals will be a best-of-three series with the winning score for each game also to 11. It will be traditional scoring with baskets worth either two or three points.

There will be a seven-second shot clock for each possession and if a player scores they get to keep the ball.

Players have unlimited fouls, however if they foul on consecutive possessions in non-shooting situations a point will be awarded to the player on offense. That player will also keep possession of the ball.

Similar to the league, a foul on a shot will result in one free throw worth the same as the attempt. So a foul on a 3-pointer would be worth three points and a two-pointer would be worth two. A foul on a made basket would result in one extra point being awarded on a made free throw.

Brittney Griner, Stefanie Dolson, Sabrina Ionescu, Cameron Brink, Courtney Vandersloot and Angel Reese aren’t participating in the tournament.

Pod A

Shakira Austin, Rae Burrell, Natasha Cloud, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Azurá Stevens and Alyssa Thomas. Whoever gets the top seed will earn a bye in the opening round.

Pod B

Napheesa Collier, Tiffany Hayes, Rhyne Howard, Lexie Hull, Rickea Jackson, Katie Lou Samuelson, Courtney Williams and Jackie Young.

Pod C

Aliyah Boston, Jordin Canada, Kahleah Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Allisha Gray, Marina Mabrey, Kate Martin and Breanna Stewart.

Pod D

DiJonai Carrington, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dearica Hamby, Kayla McBride, Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Brittney Sykes. Whoever gets the one-seed will have a bye into the second round.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer