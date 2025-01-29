Philadelphia hosts Sacramento after Maxey’s 43-point performance

Sacramento Kings (24-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (18-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -7.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Sacramento Kings after Tyrese Maxey scored 43 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 118-104 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 76ers are 8-13 on their home court. Philadelphia is the worst team in the league recording 39.1 rebounds per game led by Kelly Oubre Jr. averaging 6.2.

The Kings are 11-10 in road games. Sacramento ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.5.

The 76ers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 116.9 points per game, 4.7 more than the 112.2 the 76ers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oubre is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 28.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sabonis is averaging 21 points, 14.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.1 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.7 points, 48.2 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (illness), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Caleb Martin: day to day (groin), Andre Drummond: day to day (toe), KJ Martin: day to day (foot).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press