Golden State and Oklahoma City face off for conference matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (37-8, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -10; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dennis Schroder and the Golden State Warriors host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference play.

The Warriors are 16-15 in conference play. Golden State has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder are 21-7 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.0.

The Warriors are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Thunder allow to opponents. The Thunder are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.0% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schroder is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, six assists and 2.1 steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 20.5 points, five assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 121.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), Stephen Curry: day to day (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe), Luguentz Dort: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press