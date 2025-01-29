Brittney Griner to sign with the Atlanta Dream, AP source says

Brittney Griner plans to sign with the Atlanta Dream, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. WNBA free agents can’t sign contracts until Feb. 1.

Griner has spent her entire 11-year career with Phoenix since getting drafted No. 1 in 2013. The 6-foot-9 center decided this offseason to test free agency for the first time.

The 34-year-old Griner missed the 2022 season when she was detained for nearly 10 months in Russia after authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. She was freed in a prisoner swap when the United States released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

ESPN first reported Griner’s agreement with the Dream.

Griner joins a talented Dream squad led by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. Atlanta made a coaching change this offseason, bringing in Karl Smesko from Florida Gulf Coast. Griner, Howard and Gray are playing in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled this offseason.

The 10-time All-Star also had discussions with Dallas and Las Vegas.

It has been an offseason of change for Phoenix. Earlier in the day, the Mercury were finalizing a deal to acquire Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun, a person familiar with that trade told the AP. It’s also not clear whether veteran Diana Taurasi will play again or retire.

