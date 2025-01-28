Utah takes on Golden State on 6-game losing streak

Utah Jazz (10-34, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (22-23, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -11; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into the matchup with Golden State after losing six games in a row.

The Warriors are 15-15 in conference play. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.5 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Jazz have gone 3-26 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 11.4.

The Warriors are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.9% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 22.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games.

Collin Sexton is averaging 18.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Jazz: 1-9, averaging 111.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

Jazz: John Collins: out (illness), Johnny Juzang: out (hand), Walker Kessler: out (shoulder), Cody Williams: out (ankle), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press