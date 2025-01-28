Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles following Davis’ 42-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (26-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Anthony Davis scored 42 points in the Lakers’ 112-107 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The 76ers have gone 7-13 at home. Philadelphia has a 7-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lakers have gone 10-12 away from home. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 9.0.

The 76ers score 108.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 112.6 the Lakers give up. The Lakers are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 48.6% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.6 points, six assists and two steals for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 25.0 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 109.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (foot), Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Caleb Martin: out (groin), Andre Drummond: out (toe), Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (knee), KJ Martin: out (foot).

Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press