San Antonio plays Los Angeles, aims to end home slide

Los Angeles Clippers (26-20, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (20-23, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio takes on Los Angeles looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Spurs are 16-16 in conference matchups. San Antonio is 10-15 against opponents over .500.

The Clippers have gone 16-17 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference with 17.1 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.9.

The 112.0 points per game the Spurs average are 5.1 more points than the Clippers give up (106.9). The Clippers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 46.1% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is shooting 41.9% and averaging 9.5 points for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Powell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 113.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Clippers: Jordan Miller: out (illness), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Cam Christie: out (ankle), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

