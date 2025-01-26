Phoenix takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (25-19, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (23-21, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Suns play Los Angeles.

The Suns are 5-4 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 16-16 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The 112.7 points per game the Suns score are 6.1 more points than the Clippers give up (106.6). The Clippers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Suns allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 44.6% and averaging 25.7 points for the Suns. Grayson Allen is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.9 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (illness), Kris Dunn: day to day (knee), Cam Christie: day to day (ankle), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press