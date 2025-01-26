Sacramento plays Brooklyn, aims to end road losing streak

Sacramento Kings (23-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will look to break its three-game road skid when the Kings take on Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 5-15 in home games. Brooklyn allows 113.4 points and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Kings have gone 10-10 away from home. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 10.5.

The Nets are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 117.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the 113.4 the Nets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is shooting 53.9% and averaging 9.7 points for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sabonis is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 14.4 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 1-9, averaging 99.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 122.6 points, 48.1 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cam Thomas: day to day (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring), Maxwell Lewis: out (leg), De’Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Cameron Johnson: out (ankle), Ben Simmons: day to day (back).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press