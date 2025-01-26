Los Angeles faces Charlotte on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (25-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Charlotte.

The Hornets have gone 8-14 at home. Charlotte averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lakers are 9-12 in road games. Los Angeles is 11-13 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 111.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 112.2 the Hornets give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Anthony Davis is scoring 25.6 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 22.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Cody Martin: day to day (core), Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Tre Mann: day to day (back).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press