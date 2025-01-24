Bucks play the Clippers, seek 6th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (25-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (24-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 16-8 in home games. Los Angeles scores 109.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Bucks are 8-10 in road games. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 110.7 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Clippers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Bucks give up (13.8). The Bucks are shooting 48.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 45.0% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bobby Portis is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points and 12.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-4, averaging 113.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 119.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (illness), Kris Dunn: day to day (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), AJ Green: day to day (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press