Towns, Knicks to host Sabonis and the Kings

Sacramento Kings (23-21, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (29-16, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks host the Sacramento Kings in a non-conference matchup.

The Knicks are 14-8 on their home court. New York ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Towns averaging 3.0.

The Kings are 10-9 on the road. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference scoring 48.3 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 13.1.

The Knicks average 116.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 114.4 the Kings allow. The Kings score 6.3 more points per game (117.0) than the Knicks give up to opponents (110.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 26.0 points for the Knicks. Towns is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 21.9 points and 16.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Kings: 8-2, averaging 124.4 points, 48.0 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Kings: Devin Carter: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press