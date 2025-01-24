Los Angeles faces Golden State on 3-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (24-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (22-22, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Lakers face Golden State.

The Warriors are 15-14 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 111.3 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Lakers are 16-11 in conference games. Los Angeles is the worst team in the Western Conference recording 41.3 rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 11.8.

The Warriors are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.6 points and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), Kyle Anderson: day to day (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press