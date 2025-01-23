Golden State plays Chicago in non-conference action

Chicago Bulls (19-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (21-22, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Chicago Bulls in a non-conference matchup.

The Warriors have gone 11-11 in home games. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 111.4 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Bulls are 11-10 in road games. Chicago has an 11-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warriors average 110.9 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 120.0 the Bulls allow. The Bulls average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zach LaVine is averaging 24 points and 4.5 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 106.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), Kevon Looney: day to day (illness), Brandin Podziemski: day to day (abdominal), Kyle Anderson: day to day (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

Bulls: Coby White: day to day (ankle), Jevon Carter: day to day (illness), Chris Duarte: out (personal), Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (soleus), Torrey Craig: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

