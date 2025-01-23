Kings take on the Nuggets, seek 4th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (23-20, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (27-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -7.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Denver.

The Nuggets are 16-11 against conference opponents. Denver has a 6-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings have gone 15-14 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 12-12 against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.3%). The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Nuggets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is shooting 45.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 48.2 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Kings: 9-1, averaging 123.4 points, 47.2 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Kings: Devin Carter: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press