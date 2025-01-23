Washington visits Los Angeles on 18-game road skid

Washington Wizards (6-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (24-18, sixth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -13; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Los Angeles looking to stop its 18-game road slide.

The Clippers have gone 15-7 at home. Los Angeles has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards are 1-18 in road games. Washington is 3-25 against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards are shooting 43.9% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 45.3% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 21.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Alex Sarr is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 104.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kris Dunn: day to day (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Nicolas Batum: day to day (finger), Ivica Zubac: day to day (eye), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), James Harden: day to day (groin), Norman Powell: day to day (back).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press