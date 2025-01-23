Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Boston

Boston Celtics (30-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-18, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -6; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Boston aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Lakers have gone 15-6 at home. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 9.0.

The Celtics are 15-5 on the road. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45.3 rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 9.3.

The Lakers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (45.1%). The Celtics average 117.7 points per game, 4.5 more than the 113.2 the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tatum is scoring 27.5 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (calf), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Jrue Holiday: day to day (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), Al Horford: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press