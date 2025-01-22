As Wemby Week continues in Paris, the Spurs star is handling it all with apparent ease View Photo

Here are some of the things on Victor Wembanyama’s Paris itinerary to this point: arranging a shopping trip and then a dinner for San Antonio Spurs teammates on Monday, dedicating a pair of outdoor courts in his hometown and then some Fashion Week appearances on Tuesday and heading to the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City Champions League match on Wednesday.

On occasion, basketball was also played.

He’s the star, he’s the host, the hometown kid, the conquering hero, the center of attention this week. Wembanyama is handling all those roles — and probably more — in stride, in ways that make you forget he only just turned 21 this month.

“I think he’s very grounded in everything that comes with it,” acting Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “And he wants it, because he knows what his goals are and the way he goes about it, again, is a testament to himself and his family the most, because he is a mature, humble young man.”

The main events start Thursday when Wembanyama and the Spurs take on the Indiana Pacers in the first of two games in Paris. The rematch is Saturday, both happening at Accor Arena, the same building where Wembanyama played in the knockout round of the Paris Olympics last summer when he and France wound up losing to the U.S. in the gold-medal game.

“It’s nice to come here. … It’s a (place) that is dear to me,” Wembanyama said.

It’s not like being a star player doesn’t do enough to impress his teammates. But just in case, Wembanyama decided to roll out his own personal red carpet for the Spurs upon their arrival in France on Monday. He planned a store visit and then dinner and has basically served as a tour guide throughout the trip.

Had San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich been able to travel with the Spurs to Paris, Wembanyama might have deferred on arranging the dinner. But with Popovich not healthy enough to accompany the team, Wembanyama stepped up.

“Pop had a schedule here, you know. I know he would have done something like that, too,” Wembanyama said. “Doing that on the first day was important for me. It was a welcome to my team to show them because I know if I went to any of these guys’ country or city, I would have got to find out about where they come from to learn to know them better because they’re all good human beings. It’s a real chance to share these moments together.”

On Thursday, Wembanyama won’t be out and about. There won’t be socializing. He’ll be locked in on the game, as he always is on game days. There’s a trip to the Eiffel Tower — Wembanyama has been there before — with the rest of the Spurs on Friday, then another Spurs-Pacers game on Saturday and a flight back to the U.S. on Sunday.

“Getting the chance to see him day in and day out, getting a chance to see his work ethic and getting a chance to see and know who he is, it’s just different,” Spurs guard Chris Paul said. “It’s different to see his humility, to see his work ethic, to see how happy he is to be here, to be able to play in front of his family and friends, people who raised him.”

Wembanyama, who likely will be picked for his first All-Star Game in the coming days — starters will be revealed Thursday, reserves the following Thursday, Jan. 30 — is having a massive season. He is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and a league-best 4.0 blocks per game. Nobody in the NBA has finished a season with those numbers since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1992-93.

And the general consensus remains that Wembanyama is just getting started.

“If I was a betting man, I would bet in his favor,” Paul said. “And I am.”

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer