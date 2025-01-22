Spurs-Pacers games in Paris have a notable absence, with Gregg Popovich recovering at home View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Indiana’s Rick Carlisle has coached more games against San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich than anyone else. They’ve had 87 head-to-head matchups, including playoffs.

Thursday was supposed to be No. 88.

It won’t happen, and nobody knows when — or if — Popovich will be back on the Spurs’ sideline. Popovich’s absence is a glaring one in Paris this week for the pair of NBA matchups between the Pacers and Spurs on Thursday and Saturday; he’s back home, recovering from a November stroke.

The Spurs say he’s making progress. Some coaches from around the league have heard the same. That’s about the extent of the updates; nobody says much more than that out of respect for Popovich and his privacy.

“He’s really an institution and he’s been such a constant,” Carlisle said. “It’s different not seeing him. But I’ve had some communication with him. He’s doing better all the time. And the hope is he’ll be back.”

It’s certain that not being in Paris — one of his favorite cities — is particularly painful for Popovich this week. This trip has many of the things that he loves most: people from different cultures, incredible food, some basketball and, of course, wine. Lots of wine. He’s basically the NBA’s sommelier, and the dinners he would have thrown in Paris surely would have been legendary.

Popovich, who turns 76 next week, is the NBA’s all-time wins leader who has guided the Spurs to five championships, plus he coached USA Basketball to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He had the stroke at the team’s arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2, getting tended to by emergency personnel who were at the arena for the Spurs’ game that night.

“He’s changed my life in terms of just being able to learn under him, watch him from afar and closely, and get to the point where we could challenge each other in ways,” acting Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “I’ve been blessed to be able to grow in my voice and be empowered by him in many ways. And we are in contact constantly. He is watching games, still as opinionated as he’s ever been, and competitive, and what you would think — giving praise and cussing me out, all at the same time.”

Johnson took over on almost no notice for that game on Nov. 2 against Minnesota. The Spurs won that game and are 17-19 since Popovich had the stroke, winning six out of eight games in one stretch and four out of five in another. They’re in a bit of a slide right now, losing six of their last seven contests. (It should be noted that those wins and losses since Nov. 2, by NBA rule, still go on Popovich’s career record because he’s still listed as the head coach.)

“Pop’s health has been the priority since the start of this and until dot-dot-dot,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of how we, and I, take the approach. We want the best for Pop and I want the best for this team and however I can help is where I’ll put my energy.”

San Antonio guard Chris Paul joined the Spurs last summer in large part because of his respect for Popovich. He has a photo of himself on the phone in Las Vegas, talking to Popovich when the deal got done.

Turns out, there’s far more opportunities for phone time with Pop than Paul ever envisioned.

“I’m not even sure if this is public, but he calls,” Paul said. “He calls after games and I talk to him, and he tells me what he sees, and I appreciate that more than anything because he doesn’t have to do that. And he does.”

The thing is, Popovich likely feels like he does have to do that. It’s still his team. He’s still the coach. Johnson is still one of his assistants. He’s still the president. He’s just not on the sideline. Or in practice. Or, this week, in Paris.

Will he coach this season? Next season? Ever again? Will he come back in a different capacity? All are valid questions, and the Spurs — a tight-lipped organization by nature — either don’t know the answers or can’t offer them yet.

It’s also unknown what aftereffects of the stroke, if any, Popovich is dealing with. Stroke was the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than half a million Americans have a stroke every year.

“All I can share is he’s attacking his rehab in a way that … you know Pop, you’ve observed him for years,” Spurs CEO R.C. Buford, one of the people closest to Popovich, said Wednesday. “The same resilience that he’s shown over the course of our career as a coach, he’s approaching his return in his rehab in an incredibly unique way. The relationships that he had with our former players and the care that they’re sharing with him is amazing. And his improvement continues.”

Time will tell the rest.

