Sacramento takes home win streak into matchup with Golden State

Golden State Warriors (21-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-20, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Golden State trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 3-6 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 113.9 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Warriors are 1-6 against the rest of the division. Golden State is third in the Western Conference with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 6.9.

The 116.7 points per game the Kings average are 5.5 more points than the Warriors allow (111.2). The Warriors are shooting 44.6% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 46.3% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 20.8 points per game with 14.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings.

Stephen Curry is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 9-1, averaging 122.1 points, 49.2 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 108.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: day to day (wrist).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), Brandin Podziemski: out (abdominal), Kyle Anderson: out (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press