Clippers play the Celtics on 4-game win streak

Boston Celtics (30-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (24-17, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Clippers take on Boston.

The Clippers are 15-6 on their home court. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.1 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 12.7 boards.

The Celtics are 15-5 in road games. Boston is sixth in the NBA allowing only 108.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Clippers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Celtics are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.3% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is averaging 23.6 points for the Clippers.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Celtics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-4, averaging 109.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Ivica Zubac: out (eye), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Celtics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press