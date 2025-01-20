Washington faces Los Angeles on 10-game slide

Washington Wizards (6-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-18, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup with Los Angeles after losing 10 straight games.

The Lakers are 14-6 in home games. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 8.9.

The Wizards are 1-17 on the road. Washington allows the most points in the league, giving up 122.8 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.6%.

The Lakers average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer makes per game than the Wizards give up (14.6). The Wizards average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 25.6 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lakers.

Alex Sarr is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Wizards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 107.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press