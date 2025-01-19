Boston visits Golden State for non-conference matchup

Boston Celtics (29-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (21-20, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -5.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics in non-conference action.

The Warriors have gone 11-10 in home games. Golden State ranks eighth in the league allowing only 110.8 points per game while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Celtics are 14-5 on the road. Boston is fifth in the NBA scoring 117.5 points per game while shooting 45.7%.

The Warriors average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Celtics allow. The Celtics score 6.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Warriors give up (110.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 45.0% and averaging 23.0 points for the Warriors.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Celtics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (calf), Brandin Podziemski: out (abdominal), Kyle Anderson: day to day (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle), Al Horford: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press