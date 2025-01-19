Washington plays Sacramento on 16-game road skid

Washington Wizards (6-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (21-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -16.5; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Sacramento looking to break its 16-game road losing streak.

The Kings are 11-12 on their home court. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference with 33.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 10.2.

The Wizards are 1-16 on the road. Washington is 2-29 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kings are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Kings average 108.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 114.2 the Kings allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Kings.

Alex Sarr is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Wizards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2, averaging 122.0 points, 48.0 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 110.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (wrist), Keon Ellis: day to day (ankle), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (personal).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press